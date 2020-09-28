SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,897.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3,897.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

