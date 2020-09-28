SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SOLVAY S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. SOLVAY S A/S has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

