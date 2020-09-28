SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SMNNY opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.
SMC Company Profile
