SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMNNY opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.