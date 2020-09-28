SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMBK. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

