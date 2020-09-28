Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.42

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $82.17, with a volume of 1841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

