SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 112,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

