Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 20%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price fell 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 116,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 58,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

