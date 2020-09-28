Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

