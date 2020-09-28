SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 91.1% in September

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 72,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

