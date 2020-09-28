SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.50, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

SINA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

