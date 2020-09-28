Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSMY. Credit Suisse Group cut Sims Metal Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sims Metal Management stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sims Metal Management has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

