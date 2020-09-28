Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $65.30. 264,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

