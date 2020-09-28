Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

SIEGY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 264,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,568. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

