ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $15,789.74 and approximately $541.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.