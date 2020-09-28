Short Interest in ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Expands By 9,600.0%

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ZTCOY stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. ZTE CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

