Short Interest in VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Increases By 2,375.0%

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $7.08 on Monday. VODACOM GRP LTD/S has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Separately, Investec raised shares of VODACOM GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

