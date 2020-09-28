Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 86.8%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 70,774,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,150,297. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The company provides frozen foods, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

