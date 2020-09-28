Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 86.8%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 70,774,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,150,297. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Verus International
