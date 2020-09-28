Short Interest in US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM) Expands By 87.5%

US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS USRM remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 5,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,859. US Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
US Stem Cell Company Profile
