Short Interest in UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 49.7%

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,088,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 467,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. UNIVEC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get UNIVEC alerts:

About UNIVEC

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UNIVEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNIVEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.