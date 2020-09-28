Short Interest in Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.7%

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Ube Industries stock remained flat at $$21.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51.
Ube Industries Company Profile
