Short Interest in Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.7%

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ube Industries stock remained flat at $$21.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, and Machinery. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.