Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 98.3%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

PSYTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

