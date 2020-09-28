Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 98.3%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

PSYTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

About Trican Well Service

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

