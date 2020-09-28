Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 432.1%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 432.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TMICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

