Short Interest in Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Rises By 666.7%

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tomtom stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Tomtom has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

