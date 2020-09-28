Short Interest in Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Decreases By 83.3%

Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Thales Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

THLLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 10,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563. Thales Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.