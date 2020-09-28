Short Interest in TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 80.0%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

TEMENOS AG/S stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.18. 8,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314. TEMENOS AG/S has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $179.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.