Short Interest in SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 78.4%

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSMXY traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,895. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $562.63 million for the quarter. SYSMEX CORP/ADR had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

