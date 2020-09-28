Short Interest in SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 99.7%

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

