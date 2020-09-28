Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Drops By 84.3%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPRT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Support.com has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $33,050.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Support.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Support.com by 481.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

