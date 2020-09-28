Short Interest in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 66.7%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLNY remained flat at $$31.61 on Monday. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $50.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

