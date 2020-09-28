Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rises By 1,428.4%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,623,600 shares, a growth of 1,428.4% from the August 31st total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,453.0 days.

Shares of STGPF opened at $1.59 on Monday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.