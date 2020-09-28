Short Interest in SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 92.4%

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.