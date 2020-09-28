Short Interest in Sandfire Resources NL (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Expands By 5,166.7%

Sandfire Resources NL (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 5,166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. The company operates through DeGrussa Operations, and Exploration and Evaluation segments. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

