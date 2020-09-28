Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Rises By 90.0%

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 2,290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

