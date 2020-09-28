Short Interest in RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Expands By 94.0%

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investec cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. 27,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,254. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.