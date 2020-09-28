Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Drops By 98.9%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RESAAS Services stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. RESAAS Services has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.