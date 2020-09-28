Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Expands By 2,700.0%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Ontex Group has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

