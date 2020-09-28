Short Interest in Novonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Expands By 1,864.1%

Novonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 1,864.1% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $0.88 on Monday. Novonix has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.85.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.