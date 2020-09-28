Short Interest in NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Increases By 100.0%

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NCCGF stock remained flat at $$2.31 on Monday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

NCCGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

