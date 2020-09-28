Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Drops By 48.9%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NNA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,978. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

