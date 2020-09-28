Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 54.3%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCTKF stock remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Monday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $624.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

