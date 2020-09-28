Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 154.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,674. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

