Short Interest in mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Increases By 100.0%

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCLDF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 38,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,125. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on mCloud Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.