Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 95.2%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

About Marathon Gold

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.