Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 95.2%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
About Marathon Gold
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.