Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 49.3%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,486. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Majic Wheels Company Profile
