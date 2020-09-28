Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 49.3%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,486. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

