Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Expands By 99.7%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,400 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 1,140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LMPMF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Monday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.