Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Expands By 84.2%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,900 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.9 days.
OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $$3.12 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.
About Keppel
