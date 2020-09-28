Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Expands By 84.2%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,900 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $$3.12 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

