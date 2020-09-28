Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Grows By 433.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 433.5% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

