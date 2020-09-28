Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 48.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ISNPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

