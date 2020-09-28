Short Interest in INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases By 100.0%

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

