Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 475.8%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the August 31st total of 1,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.0 days.

Shares of BABWF opened at $1.17 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

