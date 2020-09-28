Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 475.8%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the August 31st total of 1,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.0 days.
Shares of BABWF opened at $1.17 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile
